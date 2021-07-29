Rochelle passed away July 13, 2021 at Loma Linda University Hospital.
She was preceded by her father Jack Leeper and her mother Clara Marks. Rochelle was a beautiful human being.
She was generous, kind, loving and she did not put up with nonsense. She told it like it was.
She was admired and loved by many and she was everyone’s friend.
She was a brilliant mind and did everything she wanted to do despite her disability. Rochelle contracted polio at age 2.
The polio caused damaged to her lower extremities and therefore she walked with crutches.
But, that did not stop her from graduating top of her class at age 16 from Los Angeles Polytechnic High School in the San Fernando Valley.
She was accepted to law school, but she chose to go to California State University, Northridge instead, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology.
She worked for the state of California for over 30 years, where she held several positions throughout her career.
The last job she held with the state was as the human resources director for the Supreme Court of California, from which she retired.
She always said that she lived a wonderful life. She did not let the fact that she walked with crutches stop her from enjoying life.
She did it all! Rochelle was the face of Easter seals and March of Dimes at age 5, she went on television game shows, camping, water skiing, fishing, traveled the world, and she enjoyed the arts —mostly painting.
Rochelle married the love of her life James A. Terrell, June 1, 1987 and lived a wonderful life together until her departure from this world.
They adored each other and she is greatly missed every second by her loving husband.
