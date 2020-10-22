Robert Yanez Fregozo

Robert commonly went by Bob, or Uncle Bob.
He died on Oct. 1 and was a long-time resident of Beaumont. Bob enjoyed working at local restaurants as a cook. He loved listening to music and collecting records. His love for classic rock and 80s jams was known by many, and he enjoyed cooking, painting, and listening to his jams with his nieces and nephews, who he is remembered by.
Final Tribute in Yucaipa took care of the cremation.
Robert is survived by Trina Fregozo, Shirell Granados, Erin Miller, Nicole Fregozo and Patrick Fregozo Jr.
He is preceded in death by parents Dan Fregozo Sr. and Patsy Fregozo; brothers Danny Fregozo Jr. and Patrick Fregozo Sr.; and sister Annete Fregozo.
