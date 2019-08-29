Robert Williams

Former Banning resident Robert Williams of Hemet passed away at the age of 61 at Hemet Valley Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2019.

Williams, an Army veteran, lived in Banning for nearly 20 years. He enjoyed bowling and playing poker.

He was predeceased by his mother Jean Van Dine.

Robert is survived by his wife Debbie Williams of Hemet; daughter Andrea Espinoza of Beaumont; sisters Pam Vera-Valencia and Tammy Vera of California; son Michael McDonald of Las Vegas; and brother Jr. Williams of Las Vegas.

A memorial service will take place at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at noon, with a reception to follow.

