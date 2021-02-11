Robert W. Brown was born May 31, 1947 in Nebraska City, Neb.
He grew up in Nebraska and Iowa and attended high school at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After high school, Robert enlisted in the Marine Corps. and served for 16 years.
He was a staff sergeant and spent multiple years as a Marine Recruiter stationed in Kansas City, Mo., where he met and married his wife of 52 years, Patricia.
He was transfered to California and remained here after enlistment.
After serving in the Marines, Robert began working for Kawasaki Motors and helped establish the Kawasaki Team Green Racing team.
He was also active in mountain biking and founded a successful mountain bike racing team called “Wolf Creek Cycles.”
Most recently Bob was employed as the wireless division manager for Southern California Telephone and Energy.
He was a member of the Hemet Model Railroad Club and the San Diego Sky and Solstice Club.
He loved mountain biking as well as working on his model train layout and cruising his Saturn Sky with the San Diego Sky and Solstice Club.
He is described by his family and friends as a kind and generous man. Robert passed away Jan. 24, 2021.
Robert will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia Brown of Banning; his son Scott Brown of Beaumont; daughter-in-law Jennifer Brown of Beaumont; granddaughter Payton Brown of Beaumont; grandson Tyler Brown of Beaumont; and his friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project.
