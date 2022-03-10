Robert "Squeaky" Montez, (also known as Bobby to family members), age 74, of Beaumont passed away Feb. 1, 2022. Squeaky was born Nov. 29, 1947 in Banning to parents Triny (Ortega) and Adolph Montez.
He was a resident of Beaumont where he had been raised, until around 2017 when he began to reside in Los Angeles due to becoming a participant and also graduate of the Los Angeles Mission Rehabilitation program.
He resided in Los Angeles up until his untimely passing on Feb. 1, 2022.
At some point in his lifetime he became saved and a follower of Christ where he kept his faith in God always. Squeaky was far from perfect and had his own issues and struggles but he always believed in God and His Son Jesus. He would always quote The Bible and speak reassuring words in hard times. He continued to have a spiritual relationship with Christ throughout the remainder of his life.
Squeaky is survived by his daughters Lisa Montez age 44, Maria Ortiz age 39 (daughter-in-law), Tonya Montez age 54 (estranged), and two estranged adult sons Robert and Jeremy ages unknown, and his daughter Lisa's mother, Teresa Rios age 63. He is also survived by three grandsons: Robert Granados Jr. age 28, Joseph Montez-Elliott age 23, and Eric Montez-Elliott age 18 (estranged) and granddaughter Adrianna Lucero age 30, Adrianna Apodaca age 12, and Tiffany Wells age 27. Squeaky also had three great- grandsons David Foster age 12, Robert Granados III age 10, and Joseph Montez-Elliott age 3. Squeaky is also survived by two sisters, Magdalena Falcon and Barbara Elliott and two brothers, Adolph Montez and Richard Montez. He has numerous nephews and nieces that he is survived by as well.
Squeaky was preceded in death by his Mother Triny O. Montez, father Adolph Montez Sr., brothers Joseph Montez, Gilbert "Gibby" Montez, and Henry Montez.
Squeaky obtained many friends, and some of those friends became his family to him. Many of these friendships he continued to hold near and dear to him throughout his life. If you were in his circle of friends or family then he was there for you however and whenever he could be. He also held a very special relationship with many of his nieces and nephews who in return loved and admired him.
Squeaky was a wonderful father to his daughter Lisa whom he loved very much. She in return loved and admired her Daddy even more. Squeaky held a special and wonderful relationship with all of his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. They in return loved him deeply and always enjoyed spending time with him, especially great-grandson Robert Jr. He always enjoyed and loved any time spent with his daughter, grandsons, and granddaughters. He also maintained a very special and close friendship with the Mother of his daughter, Teresa throughout his lifetime. He will be greatly missed by all his loved ones but we will never forget him and what a wonderful man, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and most importantly a friend that he was to us all.
A visitation/viewing for Squeaky will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, California 92223 from 3-7 p.m. Close friend/family Vincent Rios Jr. will be speaking about Squeaky. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave, Beaumont, California 92223 at 11 a.m. Brother, Richard Montez will be speaking about his brother Bobby.
A celebration of life will occur Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1343 N. Murray Banning, California 92220 at 1 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Montez family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.