“Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” (Col. 3:23 NLT)
Robert Richard Poland of Banning Bench, went to be with Jesus on Nov. 26, 2021.
He was 77.
After several weeks of declining health, Bob died peacefully at his home with his wife Sue, and his family by his side.
Bob was born at San Bernardino Community Hospital on Oct. 19, 1945 to Margaret (Poland) Williams and Richard Leroy Poland; and is the older brother to Jim Poland of Sun Lakes, Ariz.
He attended Colton High School, where he met the love of his life, Sue (Armstead) Poland.
A few years after their marriage in 1964, Bob served his country in the Army during the Vietnam era as a combat medic.
He later worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, retiring as a sergeant in 1994.
After his retirement, Bob took over a family business, Lockerbie Mfg., creating and manufacturing pottery wheels.
After five years, Bob sold the business, created his own business “Two Old Guys,” and decided to work part-time as a bus driver for Beaumont Unified School District for 15 years.
Bob’s creativity was God-given and endless.
From wagons to wheelbarrows, crosses to wind chimes, and quilts to crocheted hats that he would give away to anyone he came into contact with that needed a little extra love, his generous spirit and giving heart made him the gentle giant everyone came to know and love.
Bob and Sue were members of Sunrise Church in Banning, where he served as a part of the security team.
His entire life was spent honoring his Savior, loving his family, and serving others around him.
Bob and Sue shared 57 beautifully blessed years together. They loved God’s creation and enjoyed building houses, farming, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
His children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
His legacy of hard work, love, and service lives on through his children Tracy Waters and son-in-law Pat Waters of Cherry Valley who both serve as teachers for Beaumont Unified; as well as son Robert Poland, who serves in the Secret Service and daughter-in-law Lisa Poland, serving in the nursing profession.
Papa will also be loved and missed by his grandchildren Jenna and Owen Waters and Ethan and Hailey Poland; as well as many friends and family who adored him and will miss his huge smile and great laugh.
Thank you for all of the kind expressions of sympathy and love to our family.
To our Bob, daddy, papa, and Uncle Bob — well done, good and faithful servant.
Enter into the arms of the Lord!
