Robert Raymond Martines

Born Dec. 12, 1946 in Selma, Calif. Parents were James Diego Martines and Betty Jean Martines.
Robert lived in Central California until 1949 when he moved to Yucaipa.
Robert’s father was in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton.
Bob had three sisters, Denise Lehmann of Palm Desert, Lora Darter of Alvarado, Texas and Sunday Pearson of El Dorado Hills.
After discharge from the Marine Corps, Bob’s dad took up permanent residence in Yucaipa.
He became the elected constable of the Yucaipa Justice Court in 1953. Robert started kindergarten and went to junior high and high school in Yucaipa; he graduated from high school in 1964.
He went to work with the California Department of Forestry as a seasonal firefighter at the Yucaipa Fire Station on Ave. A and California Street.
(Special note: Bob lived next to the same fire station between ages 4 to 7and used to ride his tricycle in the fire station driveway.)
After one fire season, Robert joined the Marine Corps reserve unit in San Bernardino.
He spent eight months on active duty for boot camp at the Marine Corps recruit depot in San Diego and then to advanced infantry training at Camp Pendleton.
Robert was his platoon’s honor man and best platoon shooter. He spent six years in the reserve unit.
Bob was a recon marine.
He was honorably discharged in 1972 at the rank of sergeant.
In 1966 Robert was promoted to engineer with CDF and in 1970 he was promoted to fire captain. In 1977 he was promoted to battalion chief.
In 1984 he was promoted to division chief, in 1988 he was promoted to deputy chief. In 1994 he was promoted to region operations chief. In 1999 he was promoted to area chief. Retiring as the Southern Area Fire Chief in 2001. This was a 37-year career with CDF. He also was a CDF peace officer. For more career details, see letter from the Director of CDF explaining his accomplishments.
Bob had two sons, Robert James and David John.
Robert was killed in 2000.
He had three grandsons: James, Evan and Anthony, and granddaughter Ashley Schmidt. Bob was married to LoVae and lived in Redlands for 25 years.
Commented