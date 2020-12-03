Robert Paul Beal passed on Nov. 28 in Banning. He was 60.
Robert was born in Walnut Creek June 16, 1960. Robert grew up in Banning until he turned 18-years-old.
He moved to the Palm Springs area before moving back to the Banning area for the last 30 years.
He graduated from Banning High School in 1978, where he played on the band.
Robert was the owner and operator of Beal Print Media Distribution for eight years.
He worked at the United States Post Office for 20 years.
Robert was a kind and caring man. His favorite teams were the Raiders and Dodgers.
He is survived by daughter Tiana Michelle Beal of Banning; sister Kathleen Torres of Hesperia; father James Beal of Cedar City, Utah; son-in-law Tadhg Layton of Banning; and Sheila Woody Herrera, Greg Echols, Mark Echols.
He is preceded in death by mother Gwendolyn Sparks Beal of Banning; and brothers James Morgan Beal of Banning and Edward Steven Beal of Boston.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 7 at 1:45 p.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Commented