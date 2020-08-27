Robert P. Salgado

Robert P. Salgado

Robert was born on Aug. 3, 1924 and passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 in Palm Springs.

He is survived by his second wife Barbara Nolan of Palm Springs; sister Lillian Arellanos of Beaumont; children: Phillip, 68, Rosalee, 67, Michael, 65, Valerie, 62; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Rose Marie Salgado; mother Vivian Leo Lyons Salgado; sister Elenor Dolan; and brothers Frank and John Salgado. He served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division in World War II. He was a member of Morongo Band of Mission Indians. His life’s work was with Sprinkler Fitter Fire Protection Local 709. He enjoyed golfing, sports, making jewelry, long walks to the bar and being with family and friends. Viewing will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. at the Morongo Community Center. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery; all to take place at the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.

