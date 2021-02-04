Robert Monroe

Bob was born in Indiana on March 24, 1947 and joined the Marine Corps to “get out of the snow”.
He retired after 20 proud years of service in 1985, then spent 16 years working at the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept.
He loved his family, God and country. He was the best of all of us, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
His passing on Jan. 23, 2021 leaves an ache in our hearts that will never be filled. He will be remembered by all who passed in his footsteps. He is in Heaven and at peace.
He is preceded in death by his father Charles; mother Mildred; father and mother-in-law Jesse and Vada; and brother-in-laws James, Bill and Doyle.
Those he leaves behind to remember him are his wife Linda, daughters Melissa and Theresa, son-in-laws Todd and Art, grandchildren Corey, Jessica, Arthur, Madison, Gabriel, Drake, and Justen, great-grandchildren Dean and Bobby, siblings Ron, Linda, Connie, Buddy, Mike, Steve, Delois, and siblings-in-law Sylvia and Carolyn.
A memorial service is planned this summer, a time he loved.
“Those we love don’t do away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear."
