Robert L. Rohrback of Banning, born March 29, 1934, in Omaha, Neb., passed away Nov. 3, 2022.

Robert proudly served his country in the Navy. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years where he retired. He moved to Banning and became a volunteer for the Banning Police Department as a crime scene investigator for 11 years. Robert was also a member of the Banning Sportsmen Club for 23 years.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Delores Rohrback of 49 years; sister Yvonne (Kay) Hodges of Banning; three children Robin (Jim) Collins of McKinney, Texas, Linda (John) Jones of Anaheim, Calif., and John (Leslie) of Atwater, Calif.; two stepsons, Larry (Sandy) Burgon of Banning and Ralph (Irene) Burgon of Apple Valley; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Doris Rohrback, brother Raymond Rohrback, and stepsons Robert Burgon and Dennis Burgon.

Robert was a loving and kind individual who would do anything for you. He enjoyed spending time with family and collecting rifles and guns. Most of all he was proud of his accomplishments in life and enjoyed sharing them with family and friends.

Services are still pending. Please contact Wiefels and Son at (951) 849-4527 Thursday afternoon, or Friday morning for information on services.

