Robert Jerry Barrett passed away Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born Dec. 25, 1946 to Basil and Lena Barrett in Ozark, Ark.
He had two brothers and a sister.
Jerry graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario in 1964, excelling in pole vaulting and track and field. He worked at General Telephone, served in the Army 1966-68, continued working in telephone communications through the 1980s when he began attending Bible College and became a pastor at Bethany Bible Church in Banning.
He enjoyed playing baseball, racquetball and some golf. Jerry loved working with wood and playing his guitars.
He is missed greatly by his wife Sandy; brother and wife Charlie and Mary; sister and husband Brenda and Gordy Skoog; sons Jason and Aaron; and daughter Angie; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
A graveside service was held at Riverside National Cemetary last April with family in attendance.
A celebration of life will be held at Repplier Park, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please support Operations Silver Star at www.operationsilver.org .
And/or Patriot Guard Riders www.patriotguard.org/donations/donate-to-the-pgr/ .
