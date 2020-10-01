Robert J. Valdivia Sr.

Robert Joseph Valdivia Sr., 74, of La Quinta passed away on Sept. 22 after a tough battle with heart disease.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1946 and lived in Beaumont for 30 years.
Robert was a hard-working cement mason and ran his own business, R Valdivia Concrete, in the desert area for many years.
He was a great three-sport star at Beaumont High School in the 1960s.
He loved playing men’s fastpitch softball and did so for many years and was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
He will be sorely missed by all who got to know him, and especially by his extended family.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; sisters Lupe Lozano, Carmen Chavez, Sally Andrade, Grace Granados, Frances Chapparosa; brothers Thomas, Harry and David Valdivia; children Robert Jr., Virna, Isabel, Anthony, Rosemary, Lolita, Bernadette, Terry Lynn, Joseph Valdivia; stepsons Scott and Tim Dage.
He is preceded in death by his parents Toribio and Lupe Valdivia, sister Margaret Valdivia, brothers Placido, Salvador Sr., Richard, Arthur and Joseph Valdivia.
Services ill be held Oct. 2 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont for immediate family (due to the pandemic), with internment at Mountain View, followed by a reception at Noble Creek Park that will be open to extended family and friends.
Commented