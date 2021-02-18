Robert and Beverly were born in Artesia and Bellflower, respectively.
They lived there until 1959 then moved to Yucaipa.
Except for an 11-year break where they lived in Battleground, Wash. due to a job transfer, they lived in Cherry Valley for 27 years, where they built their house on an acre of finely cultivated orchards and gardens.
Robert knew more about California and gardening than most will ever know. He retired from Mobil Oil in 1991.
Beverly was a truly gifted person. She loved writing, playing the piano, quilting, her church and Bible stories.
She worked for many school districts: Yucaipa High School, Redlands University and Battleground Schools.
They finished their last eight years in Sun Lakes Country Club.
Beverly loved it, Robert missed his garden but enjoyed the view of the golf course.
The family knew one day they would pass, but sadly they were taken from us by COVID-19 following a long struggle in December.
They are survived by their three daughters; their sons-in-law; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
They were married for 70 years. Their anniversary would have been Feb. 10, now they are together eternally.
A memorial service will be at a later date due to COVID-19.
The service will be announced and held at Fellowship Church which they cherished, along with the members and pastors.
Commented