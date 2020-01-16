Robert H. Morck (Bob) passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8 after a long illness. He was 85.
Robert was born on Aug. 31, 1934 in Stamford, Conn. He is survived by his high school sweetheart Florence Davis Morck; daughter Cheryl (Steve) Hill; son Rob (Jenny) Morck; three brothers, two sisters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
He is predeceased by son Chris Morck.
In 1962 he moved his family to Downey and partnered with his father in a small business.
He later joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and was a young deputy during the L.A. riots.
His career led him to the homicide bureau where he served for 26 years. Detective Sergeant Morck had a colorful career.
Bob had two cases that were published in Detective Magazine. He received a prestigious award from the Chief Postal Inspector for excellence in administration of justice.
He retired in 1990 and had a home in Stallion Springs, Tehachapi built in Horsethief Country Club community. After working in the Pro Shop of the golf course and enjoying the golf, people and beautiful surroundings for 12 years, the Morcks moved to Sun Lakes in Banning and continued golfing and social activities.
Bob had a great sense of humor and loved having a good time. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
The Morcks traveled all over the world until illness prevented it. Bob was a great husband, good father and grandfather and treasured his friends.
He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Services for Bob will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Beaumont.
