Robert “Bob” Glidewell, born on June 4, 1932, passed on Dec. 5, 2022, after a long illness.
Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life Ruth Glidewell and son Larry Glidewell.
Bob and Ruth Met while both were serving in the U.S. Air Force. Only having known each other for three months, they married and had three children — Jody, Larry and Denise. Their marriage lasted 67 years.
Bob is survived by his daughters Jody Glidewell and Denise Lomeli, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was known for his love of gardening and spending time with his family.
“Thank you, Dad, for the values and love you and Mom instilled in each of use,” his daughters stated. “We love and miss you, rest in peace.”
