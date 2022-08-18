Robert Glenn Goldsmith

Robert Glenn (Bob or Goldy) Goldsmith was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Seattle to Alpha and Lucy Goldsmith. He passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Cypress, Calif., due to complications of a stroke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, David, and his wife, Jean.
He lost his mother as a 5-year-old, and it affected him his entire life. He grew up in Fullerton, Calif., and attended Fullerton Junior College as well as UC Santa Barbara. He met his future wife at the Italian church she attended, and they married just before he went into active duty as a pilot for the Air Force in Honolulu. Their oldest, a daughter, Laura, was born while stationed there. They moved back to Southern California where three boys were born — David, Randy and Robbie. He later retired from the reserves as a lieutenant colonel.
He spent a long career as a draftsman/checker in the aeronautics industry, an industry that he always loved. He had a lifelong love of all things aeronautical, and he would always stop what he was saying if he heard any plane or helicopter nearby. He also enjoyed working at his sons’ homes on building projects. He and Jean would yearly go to Arizona to the reservations with Indian Bible College — he to build, and she to cook. They were both always very active in their church, with the last church being Banning Foursquare Church near their final home in Beaumont.
He is survived by daughter Laura (Brett) Hunter, sons David (Karen), Randy and Robbie; grandchildren Jason (Ryann) and Jami Hunter, Stephen, Michael (Makkael), Matthew, Alyssa Goldsmith, Rick (Jessica) Hildebrand; and great-grandchildren Presley and Peyton Hunter, Alysse and Emma Goldsmith, and Gabriel, Daniel and Elisabeth Hildebrand.
Viewing and service will be held at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, Wednesday, Aug. 31. Internment will follow at Riverside National Cemetery.
