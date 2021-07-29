Robert Gene Miller, July 7, 1937-February 5, 2021; He is survived by his son Michael and his family, wife Joann and children Christi and Jeff; and his daughter Marnie Pfeiffer and her husband Mark and daughters Peyton and McKenzie. Robert Gene Miller, known to all as Bob, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 7, 1937 to George and Ann Miller. Bob was raised in Youngstown along with his sisters Barbara and Patricia and lived there until he joined the Air Force after high school. After serving in the Air Force Bob moved to Kansas City to be closer to Lee Ann Neff, who he had met while in the Air Force and was attending nursing school there. Bob and Lee Ann were married on Aug. 6, 1961. Bob and Lee Ann moved to Banning in 1970. Between Kansas City and Banning Bob and Lee Ann welcomed three children: Michael, Tom, and Marnie. Bob and Lee Ann opened Bob Miller RV in Beaumont in 1976 which he continued to own an operate until his passing. Bob was active in the Chamber of Commerce of Beaumont, loved participating in local parades including the Stagecoach Days and the Cherry Festival. Bob coached and supported Little League and youth basketball and enjoyed playing softball and basketball in adult leagues for many years. Bob attended and supported the St. Kateri Community Church of Beaumont since the early 1970s until he passed away in February. Services will be held July 30 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Community Church of Beaumont, 1234 Palm Ave Beaumont Ave. CA 92223.
