Robert Eugene Cobb was born January 14, 1934 in Memphis.
He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1952 and later married his wife Patsy.
Together they lived in Redlands for 44 years and Banning for 20 years.
Robert was a patriot, as he served in the Navy for four years and worked over 30 years in government positions.
He later retired as a civilian director of quality for the Navy at Lockheed, Burbank.
Robert loved his family and golfing with friends, Don and Walt, on the Sun Lakes executive course. His family describes him as having a great sense of humor. Robert passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at the age of 86.
Robert will be missed by wife Patsy of Banning; daughters Shirley Cobb of Redlands and Laura Wilmot (Tim) of Mission Viejo; his sister Barbara Guerrero (Carlos) of Angelus Oaks, Calif.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service held at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented