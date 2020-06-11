Robert E. Dyer

Robert passed away in May in Amboy, Calif.
He was 88.
Robert, son of Raymond Edward and Mary Magdaline Dyer, brother to Raymond, Jack, Paul and Mary.
Robert lived in the Highland Palms Sr. Estates in Homeland, Calif. for the last 20 years.
He lived in Cherry Valley for five years.
Robert was an Air Force flight engineer for 20 years.
He was a VFW life member and a member of the American Legion.
He enjoyed golf. He won first place nine years in a row, flight A or B. He also had three holes-in-one on record.
He was a bowling instructor.
He wrote a book on bowling called “Great at Woodwork.”
He is survived by his wife Beverly of Homeland; daughters Valerie Colgan of Fountain Valley, Robin Dauncey of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Tina Strand of Beaumont; grandchildren Jason, Julie, Shane, Holly, Megan, Sonja, Dillon, Trevor; and great-grandchildren Carter, Makayla, Ella and Mateo.
Robert will have a private service at Riverside National Cemetery.
