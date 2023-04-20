Robert Dyskant was born Feb. 24, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He passed away April 7, 2023, at his home in Beaumont, surrounded by love.
He was born to Julius and Beatrice Dyskant and grew up in New York with his younger brother Milton who was born in the summer of 1925. After high school, he joined the Army Air Force in April of 1943. Robert proudly served during World War II and earned the American Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal.
After leaving the military, he had many passions and pursued many careers including being a jeweler and a teacher. He was proud of the students he had the opportunity to teach.
Robert was happily married to Jing Que from Naning, China, and he adored their daughter Sheng Flores.
He is survived by his wife Jing Que, daughter Sheng Flores, son-in-law Jose Flores, nephew David Sadis and niece Tina Sadis.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Beatrice Dyskant and his brother Milton Dyskant.
A graveside service has been arranged for Robert Dyskant on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:45 a.m. The service and Air Force Military Honors will take place at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
Robert Dyskant will be greatly missed and filled many hearts with love and laughter.
