Robert Douglas Inderwiesche passed away on Nov. 17 in Redlands.
He was 42.
Robert was born Oct. 11, 1978 in Anaheim.
He lived in Redlands for 10 years.
Robert grew up in Banning. He received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from California Baptist University in Riverside.
He was a high school teacher in San Bernardino for a year.
Robert was Christian and was a member of LifePoint Church in Banning.
He is survived by sons Reed Inderwiesche and Carson Inderwiesche of Union, Ky.; mother Barbara Inderwiesche of Banning; brothers Arthur Inderwiesche of Costa Mesa and Curtis Inderwiesche of Lantana, Texas.
He is preceded in death by father Alan Inderwiesche of Banning.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to LifePoint Church in Banning.
