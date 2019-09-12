Robert Carl Wagner died on Sept. 4.
He was born to Marlin and Elizabeth Wagner on Jan. 3, 1932 in Dauphin, Pa.
Robert served in the Navy from September 1949 to April 1953.
He was attached to the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines.
He served in Korea from June 1951 through February 1952.
He was awarded the Navy Cross.
He was a tool, die maker and die designer.
He retired from Precision Stampings in Beaumont in 1997.
He enjoyed football, history (especially military history), and good music.
Church and Bible Class were an important part of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Patricia Mowry of St. Charles, Mo.; and son Robert Wagner of Long Beach.
He is preceded in death by family members: Marlin, Harold, Richard, Jan, aunt Marie, and Dorothy.
There will be a memorial at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hemet on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.
