Robert (Bob) Henry Nichol, Jr. was at home surrounded by his loving family when he was called to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2019. Robert was born on Jan. 19, 1930, in Brush, Colo., to Robert H. Nichol and Helen Perdida Nichol (nee; Cochran).
Robert spent three years in the Navy.
Robert was a minister in the Community of Christ Church where he was a lifelong member. As part of his ministry, he spent many years ministering to those in hospice care.
In addition to his involvement in his church and hospice ministry, he was a member of the Elks for 30 years.
Robert retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 39 years.
Prior to that, he spent three years with the Santa Fe Railroad, totaling 42 years as a railroader.
He was a switchman, brakeman and yard master during that time.
Robert was preceeded in death by his father, mother, sister Mary Lynn Carnahan, and daughter Kimberlee Oakes.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years JoAnn, sister Toty, brother-in-law Tony Carnahan, sons Robert, Rick and John and daughter Cindy; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or to another charity of your choosing.
