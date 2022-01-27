Robert (Bob) C. Powell, 92, of Banning, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jan. 10, 2022.
Born in Springfield, Ill. and raised in Gardena, Calif.; he was the son of the late Norman and Frances Powell, and brother of the late Richard (Dick) Powell.
He was the widower of Jerry Powell, who died in 2000, and Rosemary Hlavin, who died in 2017.
He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, during which he participated in several major battles.
He is considered one of the “Chosin Few” who survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, and was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries incurred in that battle.
After his service, he went on to pursue his dream of a career in law enforcement.
He was a deputy and later a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a total of 21 years, during which he earned several commendations for meritorious service.
He then enjoyed a well-deserved long retirement playing golf and travelling the country.
He is survived by his three daughters from his first wife Patricia: Linda Holaday (Jeff) of Davis, Patti Martin (Dean) of Davis and Kathy Rasmussen (Gerald Braden) of Modesto; along with six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by one great-grandchild. He is also survived by a stepdaughter from Jerry, Durenda Lauzon, along with six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; as well as three stepchildren from Rosemary: Linda Embleton, Kristen Stilley (Russ), and John Hampton (Becky), along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery.
