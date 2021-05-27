Robert Bastin, 55, of Palm Springs passed into eternity on May 5, 2021.
Robert was born in New Kensington, Pa. May 10, 1965 to Jack and Patricia Bastin.
Robert attended Burrell High School in Pennsylvania and furthered his education at San Jacinto College.
He spent his early years employed as a Foreman.
Robert always loved to be in the kitchen. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching his favorite football team the Steelers and favorite hockey team the Penguins play.
His favorite thing to grow in his garden were tomatoes and basil for his homemade pasta sauce.
He was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities.
Robert is survived by his parents Jack and Patricia Bastin of Pa.; sister Susan Wells of Pa.; children Ryan, Sarah, and Samantha Bastin of California; nephews Ethan and Evan Wells; grandchildren Aria and Nolan Fuentes of California; and extended family and dear friends.
Robert will be deeply missed by his friends, family and those who knew him.
Mr. Bastin’s remains will be cremated at Weaver Mortuary of Beaumont.
