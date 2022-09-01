Robert Allen Reynolds Sr

Robert “Bob” Allen Reynolds Sr. passed away at the age of 64 unexpectedly of natural causes at home in Banning on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Born on Dec. 24, 1957, to Richard R. Reynolds Sr. and Beverly Jean Williams in East Chicago, Ind.
He was raised in Hammond, Ind., until the age of 10, he and his family moved to Banning where he attended elementary through 10th grade, he then moved back to Hammond, Ind., and attended Gavit High School and graduated Class of 1976.
Upon completion of high school Bob entered the Army on Aug. 2, 1976, completed his basic training and AIT at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
He completed his training as a military policeman and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, with the 330th ASA unit.
After completing that assignment in August of 1979 Bob returned to Banning and enlisted in the California Army National Guard 1-185th Armor and the Army Reserve where he became a full-time employee as Army Guard Reserve. He attended Tank Commanders Course, Master Gunner Course – Fort Knox, Kentucky, Unit Trainer Course, Training NCO Course, Advanced NCOES and the Sergeants Major Academy – Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, in July of 1993. He was an armor senior sergeant for over 15 years and a command sergeant major for over five years. He was awarded many awards, medals and citations during his career.
After his honorable discharge into retirement, he continued his passion for serving his country and working with other soldiers and became employed for close to another decade with the Distributed Battle Simulation Program — CAANG.
After his final retirement Bob was enjoying his time with his family and his hobbies.
Bob married Doreen Jo Miranda Reynolds on July 18, 1978, in Basel, Switzerland, and she became his life partner and supporter.
Together they started a family in 1982 and lived in Banning where they raised their two sons.
Bob was involved in youth sports in Banning with his sons while they were growing up. He received what he thought to be his ultimate reward of being the “Best Papa” to his three granddaughters.
His hobbies included spending time and traveling with his family, caring for his granddaughters, fishing, his backyard chickens, woodworking and any projects that his wife and children asked of him. He enjoyed watching fishing shows and sports of all kinds on TV to include the Dodgers, Lakers and Kings, but he was loyal to his Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by the “Love of his Life” Doreen Jo Miranda Reynolds, to whom he was married for 44 years; sons Robert A. Reynolds Jr. (Kristen) of Banning, Brian K. Reynolds of Banning; his three granddaughters Andrea S. Reynolds, Callie M. Reynolds and Kenzie L. Reynolds, all of Banning; and his brother Richard (Rick) Reynolds of Scott, La.
He was preceded by his father Richard R. Reynolds, mother Beverly J. Williams, brother William T. Reynolds, father-in-law Theodore J. Miranda Sr. and mother-in-law Margaret S. Miranda.
Funeral arrangements are Tuesday, Aug. 30 with viewing from 4 to 8:00 p.m. rosary at 7 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., in Banning. Military honors will immediately follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning and a luncheon/reception will be held at Club Latino Americano, 401 E. Livingston, in Banning.
His final disposition will be cremation.
