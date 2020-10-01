Robert Allen Pieksma

Robert Allen Pieksma, 79, of Beaumont passed away on Sept. 24, at his home.

Robert was born to Hielke and Lena Pieksma on May 4, 1941 in California.

He was a resident of Beaumont for 35 years. Robert worked for Southern California Gas Company (So Cal Gas Co.). He was a member of the Banning United Methodist Church and was in the choir there. He enjoyed airplanes and woodworking and was an amateur pilot. He also served as a docent at March Field Air Museum.

Robert is survived by his wife Leslee Pieksma; sons David Pieksma and Craig Pieksma; sisters Alice Childress and Charlotte Daisy; and brother Harry Pieksma.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Pieksma family.

