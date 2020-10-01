Robert Allen Pieksma, 79, of Beaumont passed away on Sept. 24, at his home.
Robert was born to Hielke and Lena Pieksma on May 4, 1941 in California.
He was a resident of Beaumont for 35 years. Robert worked for Southern California Gas Company (So Cal Gas Co.). He was a member of the Banning United Methodist Church and was in the choir there. He enjoyed airplanes and woodworking and was an amateur pilot. He also served as a docent at March Field Air Museum.
Robert is survived by his wife Leslee Pieksma; sons David Pieksma and Craig Pieksma; sisters Alice Childress and Charlotte Daisy; and brother Harry Pieksma.
