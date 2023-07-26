Robert Allen Capps

OBIT Capps.tif

Robert Allen “Hub” Capps passed away Saturday, July 15, in Anaheim at the age of 61. He was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Denver to Butch and Boe Capps.

Capps enjoyed horseback riding, working on cars, making jewelry, living on a farm, rescuing animals and making crab cakes.

He also loved spending time with his family and was known to be a good dad who loved with his whole heat and put others before himself.

He is survived by his parents; his children Tiffany Anne Stewart and Staceylee Hope Stowell; his brothers Gino Capps and his wife Katie, and Shawn Capps and his wife Tammy; grandchildren Landon, Allison, Britton, Jackson, Teagon, Hunter and Weslynn.

A memorial will beheld for Robert at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Weaver Chapel, 1177 Beaumont Ave. Beaumont.

