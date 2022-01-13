Rita R. Velasquez, 80, passed away Dec. 28, 2021.
She was born March 16, 1941 in Brawley.
She followed Catholic beliefs and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning.
Rita will be missed dearly by her children Nora Salazar of Beaumont, Lori Campbell of Desert Hot Springs, Elaine Martinez of Banning, Evelyn Gibson of San Antonio, Texas and Sylvia Rios of Beaumont; step-children Floyd Velasquez of Banning and Deborah Velasquez; 28 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren and six great-greatgrandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Floyd (Sonny) Velasquez of Banning; parents Adela and Ralph Reyes of Brawley; and son, Rudolpho Rivera of Beaumont.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A funeral and graveside service will take place Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
