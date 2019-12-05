Richard Valencia

Richard Valencia passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Richard, along with his beloved wife, lived in The Sun Lakes community in Banning.

Richard is survived by his wife Pam; daughter Donna (Phil); son Thomas (Ramona); and daughter Jill (Mark).

Richard had five grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard is also survived by his two sisters Marie and Joni.

With the marriage of Pam, he had two step-children with grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Autismspeaks.org in honor of Richard’s great-grandson, Wyatt Quartararo.

