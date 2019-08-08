Richard Scriven

Richard Eugene Scriven, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home in Cherry Valley.
Dick was born on April 25, 1948 in Riverside to Don and Leona Scriven.
He was raised in Banning and lived in the surrounding Pass area his entire life. He attended Banning Elementary Schools and graduated from Banning High School in 1966, where he was a proud Banning Bronco.
He was No. 31 on the football team.
ln 1970 Dick graduated from Pasadena (Nazarene) College with a bachelor’s degree in business.
On June 13,1970 he married the love of his life Dianne DeBow Scriven, whom he met while in college.
Dick worked at First Federal Savings and Loans in Palms Springs in 1971, the same year they welcomed their first daughter Darla.
ln the following years he became a carpenter, and in 1973 they welcomed their second daughter Darlene.
Shortly after, in 1975, their son Darrell was born.
Dick moved on to work in heavy equipment sales for 17 years, and was the top salesman in California.
In 2008, he retired.
For many years throughout his life, Dick taught an adult Sunday school class at his church in Banning.
Dick enjoyed golfing and fishing, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dick Scriven is survived by his loving wife, Dianne, their three children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild and three sisters.
