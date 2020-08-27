Richard Peter Gannon passed away on Aug. 9 in Cherry Valley.
He was 76.
Richard “Dick” was born in Ware, Mass. in 1943.
His family moved to Banning in 1955. He graduated from Banning High School in 1961.
After a couple years of college, he returned to Massachusetts to spend time with relatives. While there he joined the Marine Corps in 1964.
He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.
He attained the rank of sergeant and received a certificate of commendation.
His time in the Marine Corps left a lasting impression and he was very proud to have served his country.
After leaving the Marine Corps, Dick joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12 and began work as a surveyor.
His military occupational specialty in the USMC included surveying for artillery support, so the job was a good fit.
After a few years as a surveyor he became a business representative for Local 12 and was chosen to attend Harvard University’s Trade Union Program in 1974.
He was then appointed by the Building Trades Department AFL-CIO as the coordinator for the Los Angeles Building Trades Union Organizing Committee.
In 1982, Dick became the administrator for the Southern California Surveyors Joint Apprenticeship Committee and was responsible for the complete revision of the program.
In 1992, he was appointed by Gov. Pete Wilson as a commissioner for the State of California Workers Compensation Appeals Board which determined compensation for industrial injuries.
While working as a commissioner he attended San Francisco Law School, he graduated with honors and received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.
In 1999 he was appointed by Gov. Grey Davis as the administrative director of the Division of Workers Compensation for the state of California.
There he advised the governor in developing appropriate public policy regarding workers compensation issues.
He left that position in 2004 and began work as an ombudsman, mediator and arbitrator for workers compensation cases.
He retired in 2014.
Dick loved his work and made many lasting friendships throughout his career. He was extremely dedicated and spent much of his life helping others both professionally and through many volunteer programs.
He participated on the board of the Beaumont Unified School District; was president of the Little League in Beaumont for several years; and served as a Eucharistic Minister at the San Gorgonio Catholic Church.
He was also a member of the Semper Fi #1 Memorial Honor Detail in Riverside, which provides military services for departed veterans.
Dick was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and spending time in the outdoors.
He had many interests, but what meant the most to him was his time with family and friends including those in New England.
He was very supportive of his family’s endeavors providing advice and assistance along the way.
He will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his father Peter, mother Ruth, brother James and sister Peggy.
He is survived by Susan, his wife of 52 years and sons James, Chad and Michael.
No services will be held due to the pandemic.
