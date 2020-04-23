Richard N. Taylor passed away in Banning on April 6. He was 89.
Richard was born in Colorado on Aug. 29, 1930.
He was a resident of Banning for 29 years.
Richard joined the Air Force in 1948 and served 21 years as a weather man in England, Africa, Germany, and Korea, with multiple assignments in the United States.
Following his military retirement, Richard attended college receiving degrees in meteorology from Riverside City College and in Accounting from California Polytechnic College, Pomona.
He later worked nine years for the California State Board of Equalization as an accountant.
Keenly interested in antiques and relics, he also owned and operated his own antique business in Redlands for over 20 years.
Richard and wife Linda had one daughter, Terri.
The couple later divorced.
Richard met and married Bernadine (Bernie) while stationed in Germany.
They resided in Riverside for over 25 years before retiring to Sun Lakes in Banning in 1991.
After Bernie’s death in 1994, he met fellow Sun Laker Helen Tompkins, and they were married in 1996.
Richard loved to play golf and was an avid bowler.
He and Helen enjoyed participating in many tournaments with other Sun Lakes residents and were members of the United Methodist Church of Banning.
Helen passed away in May 2012.
Richard is preceded in death by wives Bernie and Helen; mother Alline Harriman; and uncle and aunt, John and Marilyn Taylor. He is survived by daughter Terri; grandsons Robert and Brandon; sisters Darline (Leon) Cummings of Lindsborg, Kan. and Barbara Nelson of Lakewood, Colo.; two cousins Jana (John) Wenzel and Ron (Genia) Taylor of Nampa, Idaho; multiple nieces and nephews; and good friend Lisa Park of Banning.
Since no memorial service can be scheduled at this time, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Carol’s Kitchen, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding the hungry in the San Gorgonio Pass in Riverside County.
Donations can be made on-line to carolskitchen.org/donate or payable by check to Carol’s Kitchen, Inc., PO Box 364, Calimesa, CA 92320.
Inurnment will be at Riverside National Cemetery.
