Richard Moreno passed away Aug. 25 at his home in Cabazon. He was 90.

Richard lived in Cabazon for 35 years and in Beaumont for 21 years. He was a retired painter. He loved gardening, fishing and watching the 700 Club every day on TV.

Richard is survived by wife Teresa Moreno of Cabazon; daughters Dedi Walls of Las Vegas and Elaine Moreno of Ridgecrest; sons Richard Moreno of Thousand Palms, Moy Moreno, Joe Moreno of Cabazon, and Alex Moreno of Cherry Valley.

He is preceded in death by parents Rodolpho L. Moreno and Antonia C. Moreno; five brothers and four sisters.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont.

