Obit-Richard Maxwell.tif

Richard Maxwell (Dick) Senior passed away at his residence in Banning on Oct. 2, 2021. He was born June 24, 1929 in Kane, Pa. Son of the late William and Miriam Senior of Bradford and Warren, Pa. He graduated from Bradford High School, class of 1947.

He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Army 82Nd Airborne Division 325 Battalion during the Korean War. He worked at the Detrick Farm and the Ideal farm in Kane and various plumbing jobs along the way following in his dad’s footsteps.

In 1963 he moved the family to California and worked as a plumber for Local 398 in Montclair. He worked as a plumbing forman for McKean Mechanical in Azusa for 22 years; accumulating 50 years in the United Association of Plumbers and Fitters.

After retiring from the plumbing business he and his wife Leora of 50 years moved to Pahrump, Nev. Content with hunting, fishing, riding the mountains in Nevada on his ATV and prospecting on the side, he continued on after his wife Leora passed on.

A biography of him, in book form “The Keeper of the Well,” geared toward fourth graders was written. It depicted what he had done for all the wildlife on Spring Mountain with the cooperation of the United States Forest Service and the Arts Council of Pahrump, and the Mt. Charleston license plate commission. Many of his poems have been published in magazines, books and newspapers.

He has published two books, The Black Knight and the Path Finders in Space. He is highly recognized by his peers.

Preceeding him in death was Leora May Senior, formally Leora Call, their son Robert M. ( Micky) Senior, sister Nancy Brace, brother Sr. Master Sgt. Kenneth A. Senior, parents, William Clyde and Miriam Luicille Senior. Survivors are sister Janet Putnum of Corry, Pa., daughter, Tracy Galongo of Banning, Calif, grandsons, Ryan Senior of Marysville, Washington, Daniel Hohman Jr. of Calimesa, Calif, three great grandsons Rylee Senior, Trenton Hohman, and Travis Hohman.

He will be interred next to his wife Leora at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery Park in Ontario on Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at a graveside memorial.

Tags

More from this section

Marcos Tortes, Jr.

Marcos Tortes, Jr.

Marcos Tortes, Jr. “Mark” was born May 11, 1959. He was a true warrior who fought a good fight for the last six months.

Neva O. Hammett

Neva O. Hammett

Neva passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 8 2021. She was 99. A gravesite service was held Oct. 27, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.

Richard Maxwell (Dick)

Richard Maxwell (Dick)

Richard Maxwell (Dick) Senior passed away at his residence in Banning on Oct. 2, 2021. He was born June 24, 1929 in Kane, Pa. Son of the late William and Miriam Senior of Bradford and Warren, Pa. He graduated from Bradford High School, class of 1947.

Cyndee Linn Stamps

Cyndee Linn Stamps

Cyndee Linn Stamps passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, in Palm Springs at the age 54. She has gone to be with her husband Gabriel Romo, father Armond Coyn Stamps, and sister Kayvon McMains.

Guadalupe Abarca

Guadalupe Abarca

Guadalupe Abarca, 86, of Banning passed away Oct. 8, 2021 in the city of Riverside. He was born June 30, 1935 to his loving parents Clotilde and Camerino Abarca in Aquila, Michoacán Mexico. He has five sisters who are still living: Raquel, Angelita, Alelina, Luz, and his little sister Juana.