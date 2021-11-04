Richard Maxwell (Dick)

Guadalupe Abarca, 86, of Banning passed away Oct. 8, 2021 in the city of Riverside. He was born June 30, 1935 to his loving parents Clotilde and Camerino Abarca in Aquila, Michoacán Mexico. He has five sisters who are still living: Raquel, Angelita, Alelina, Luz, and his little sister Juana.