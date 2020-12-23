Master Sergeant Richard Lee Mottar, 80, passed away peacefully in a Ventura hospital in the early hours of Nov. 5 after he lost his four-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dick was a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the California Air National Guard.
Dick was the third child born to Norval and Katheryn Mottar on June 21, 1940, in Springfield, Ill.
In 1958, he left home to join the Marine Corps and started a proud 34 years of service to his country. He was a young man when he left Springfield, but he never lost his hometown pride. Over the years he would often return to Springfield to visit family and friends. The last family trip to Illinois was in July 2016. The license plate frame on his car was a tribute to his high school alma mater: Lanphier High in Springfield.
While still a young Marine, Dick met Jeannine Faye Sorensen in Orange County.
He proposed at her high school graduation and they were married Dec. 17, 1960. She was 18 and he was 20-years-old. They were lifelong friends and their marriage lasted nearly 60 years.
Their two sons were born in Orange County (Duane 1961 and Kraig 1965) where the family lived for almost two decades. They moved to Riverside County in 1978. Dick and Jeannine moved to a Ventura memory care facility in early 2014, where Jeannine is still being cared for.
Her dementia has spared her the grief of her husband’s passing.
Dick served in the Marines from 1958 to 1970. He joined the California Air National Guard in 1976, first with the 222 Combat Communications Squadron in Costa Mesa as a power production technician. In 1992, he transferred to the 146 Civil Engineering Squadron at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station.
His military service took him to Norway, Korea and Central America. There were also several training and firefighting support missions throughout California during his career. He retired from the military in 1998 with 34 years of service.
Dick’s service record continued outside of his military career. In 1964 Dick joined his first Lions Club in Westminster. He was an active member and volunteered much of his time and energy towards their eye-sight campaigns throughout the years. One of his proudest moments was when the Calimesa Breakfast Lions Club presented him with the Melvin Jones Fellow award for community service. He was also a member of both the Elks and the Masons.
Dick was an accomplished machinist and worked for over 30 years at Cherry Rivet in Santa Ana. He retired in 1997. His work skills served him well in his own garage as he built and repaired countless dune buggy engines over the years. The family loved the outdoors. They camped frequently in the desert and rode those dune buggies for miles. Often these trips included extended family and friends. Dick instilled the love of the desert and off-roading in his sons at a young age.
Dick’s family, friends and coworkers knew him as someone who always had a joke or story to share — sometimes the same story, but always funny. He never met a stranger and he was often the first person to call if you needed help.
He is survived by his wife Jeannine Faye Mottar; sons Duane Scot Mottar and Kraig Alan Mottar of Ventura County; brother Robert Mottar; and sister Dolores Smith of Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calimesa Breakfast Lions Club, P.O. Box 312, Calimesa, 92320.
Graveside services will be Jan. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
