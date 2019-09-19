Richard Lamar Thiebaud passed away on Aug. 15, at the VA hospital in Redlands at age 73. He was born in Macon, Ga. to Arnold Marion and Velma Rose.
He graduated high school in St. Louis, Miss., and attended Wichita State in Wichita, Kan. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967.
He served approximately two years in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of 47 years.
He is also survived by his brother Arnold Marion Jr., wife Louise and their three children.
His son Michael and his wife Ashley, and grandchildren: Elliot, Noralyn, and Penny, all of Cherry Valley.
He has several nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Since his retirement, he volunteered at San Gorgonio Hospital as manager of the thrift store for several years.
He was a member of the Nazarene church in Banning. For several years he served on the church board and volunteered in many other capacities.
Rick was well known for his wonderal sense of humor and many kindnessed.
He was a friend to many in the Banning area and will be missed by all.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and will be buried in Riverside National Cemetery. A “Celebration of Life” event will be held at Nazarene Church in Banning on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.
Commented