Richard Jerome Sawhill, Jr. died on Jan. 24.
He was 89 years-old. Richard lived in Banning for 22 years.
He was born in Cleveland, moved to California in 1963 and lived in West Covina and Burbank.
He was a retired certified public accountant.
He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and enjoyed sharing it with others who were in the process of learning the faith and preparing to be received into the Catholic Church.
He served for over 60 years in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (R.C.I.A.) program at his home parishes.
He and his wife Mary were known for their generosity of spirit and their willingness to help with any project or situation.
He was preceded in death by Mary, his parents Jerry and Madelyne; and his brother Robert.
He is survived by his sisters Ann Hall and Mary Blanche Kendel; his sons Richard J. Sawhill III, Thomas Sawhill, John Sawhill, Michael Sawhill and Timothy Sawhill; and daughters Virginia Vargas and Sr. Paula Sawhill.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.
The funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakawitha.
Internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights will follow.
If desired, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the R.C.I.A. program at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace.
May his soul and souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. St. Jude, Pray for Us.
