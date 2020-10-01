Richard J. Parmelee died on Sept. 24 after losing his battle with melanoma cancer. He was 72.
Richard was a resident of Beaumont for 16 years and Twin Peaks for 53 years.
He was the division chief of Crest Forest Fire Department for over 25 years.
Richard was a Paul Harris member of Mountain Sunrise Rotary Club; and Oak Valley RV Club.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, doing home projects, playing cards with friends, traveling and spending time with family.
Richard is survived by wife Louann Parmelee of Beaumont; daughters Alicia of Highland and Pamela; sons Todd (Jennifer) of Beaumont, Lance (Mandi) of Kennewick, Wash., and David of Orange; brothers Don of Cherry Valley and Skip of Banning; sister Debbie of Banning; grandchildren Adelaide, Matthew, Jordan, Kiana, Victoria; and many more aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Doris Parmelee, and brother David Parmelee of Palm Springs.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the California Fire Foundation.
Services at Riverside National Cemetery are to be determined.
