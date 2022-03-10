June 26, 1934
to Jan. 25, 2022
Richard Gerald Williams, 87, passed away Jan. 25, 2022 surrounded by his wife, Dorothy, daughters Jennifer and Deborah and several grandchildren.
He was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., June 26, 1934 to Frederick Franklin and Ethel Mae Williams and was the oldest of three children. His family lived in several cities in Missouri and Kansas. He graduated from high school in Fulton, Mo. in 1952 where he was a member of the debate squad and president of his senior class.
His father was an engineer and then took a job with the city of Columbia, Mo., the location of the University of Missouri so the children could attend the university and live at home.
Richard graduated from the University of Missouri in January 1957.
He was in the naval ROTC and entered the Navy upon graduation. He served in the Navy for two years.
After leaving the Navy, he relocated to Kansas City, Mo., where his parents had moved and renewed a friendship with his future wife, Dorothy Criswell, who was living and working in Kansas City.
Dorothy and Richard were married Dec. 26, 1959 at the Blue Ridge Blvd. Methodist Church in Kansas City and made their home in Independence, Mo.
Richard was employed by Westinghouse Electric until it closed, and he then worked for Hallmark Cards until he had an opportunity to move to California and work for North American Aviation, which became Rockwell International.
His position at retirement from Rockwell was manager of advanced technology.
He retired from Rockwell in 1991.
In California, Richard and Dorothy lived in Costa Mesa, Yorba Linda, Norco and finally Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning. After his move to Banning, and through his church, Richard became involved in a prison ministry at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe for 15 years and then at Chino Prison for Men for 5 years until he was unable to drive at night to meetings. Richard was a member of Fellowship Church in Beaumont, and he also participated in a group that ministered to the Oak Glen Fire Camp. He had a heart for prison ministry.
He was a runner and ran the LA Marathon three times and the Honolulu Marathon in 1992. He and Dorothy were avid backpackers, backpacking the Grand Canyon four times, the Yosemite High Country Camps twice, Mt. Whitney and Mt. San Gorgonio.
Additionally, Richard and Dorothy traveled abroad to many places. One of his favorite hobbies was oil painting.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Banning, his daughter Jennifer McNichols and husband Keith; Deborah Strehlow and husband Steve; and his sister Patricia Cox of St. Louis, Missouri as well as eight grandchildren — Fevan and husband Brandon, Dillon and wife Nicole, Catherine and husband Teo, Tsion, Cameron, Fikerte, Shawn and Miki.
Family-only services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on March 14, 2022 due to COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.