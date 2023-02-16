Lifelong Banning resident Richard “Coach” Garcia passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Garcia was born in Banning March 31, 1945, and he graduated from Banning High School.
He was retired from a 38-year career with the Banning Electric Utility. He also spent 42 years coaching baseball, softball, youth football and high school football.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Colleen Garcia. They were married in Las Vegas.
He is also survived by his children Richard Garcia Jr. (Lori) of Texas, Beverly Garcia of Banning, Craig Garcia of Banning, Melissa Garcia (Solomon) of Banning, Nicole Garcia (Aj) of Banning, Michael Lamoureux of Banning, Kathy Hogan (Steve) of Red Bluff, Kari Mendoza (Robert) of Banning; his sisters Margie Ruiz of Perris and Francis Steiner of New Jersey; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Maria Garcia; his siblings Joe, Mike, Victor, Santos, Ted, Rosa, Mary Lou and Nena; and his son Gabriel Garcia.
A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Weifels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, rosary at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Weifels and a Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning. A graveside burial at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, will follow Mass.
