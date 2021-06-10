Richard Frank Nevins, devoted husband of 47 years, age 78 of Banning passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and two sons on Nov. 25, 2020.
Richard was born on March 24, 1942 in Oakland.
He was a longtime resident of Banning, for 49 years, previously lived in Palm Springs, Hood, Calif. and The Russian River in Northern California.
Richard was a mechanic for 30 years in Palm Springs.
He loved racing at the Orange Show and never missed a NASCAR race.
One of his greatest joys was watching his boys ride their dirt bikes and later watching his grandsons playing baseball.
He was always building and painting unique cars and trucks in his garage and teaching his boys his skills along the way.
Richard is survived by his wife Suzanne Nevins of Banning; son Joseph Nevins and wife Terri Nevins of Yucaipa; son Daniel Nevins and wife Kerri Nevins of Canyon Lake; step-daughter Jaime and husband John Pascua of Sandy Valley, Nev.
Nevins also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Felicity, Jacob, Mason, Noah, Abbey, Kai, Brennan and Stella; brothers Dan Nevins of Florence, Ore. and Fred Ansaldi of Simi Valley.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe Nevins and Frances Nelson.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts babe!
