Richard Eugene Neveux (Dick) passed away on Nov. 27. He was born on Dec. 12, 1929 in Chicago to Tom and Catherine Neveux.
His dad was a Chicago police officer.
Dick werent to DePaul Academy High School in Chicago where he played football and earned a four-year football scholarship to the University of Detroit. Dick was the quarterback for the football team. He graduated college in 1952. He met his wife Barbara that same year. They were married on Aug. 22, 1953. He joined the Marines in 1952 and spent a year in Japan. He was discharged in 1954, but continued to serve in the reserves, reesigning as a major in 1965.
Dick and Barbara were blessed with five beautiful children: Michael, Timothy, Michelle, Suzanne and Christopher.
Dick taught school for three years in Detroit, before taking a job with the Rochester Schools in Rochester, Mich. He loved being a teacher. He retired after 26 years of teaching.
In his retirement he took up woodworking and delighted in making his family presents. They moved to California in 1989 and bought a home in Sun Lakes. He loved playing golf, but in his later years gave it up due to poor eyesight. He will be sadly missed by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy, who died in 2007.
He is survived by son Michael (Janice) Neveux, daughter Michelle (Tim) Miller, daughter Suzanne Plentl-Holtz; son Christopher (Devlyn) Neveux and seven grandchildren: Savannah and Spencer; Allyson and Hannah; Isaac; and Sarah (Charlie) and Cacie.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Richard’s name. Memorial service is Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. ~ St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Desert Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
