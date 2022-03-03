Richard “Dick” Falls passed away Jan. 25, 2022 at home with family in Banning. He was 75.
Dick was born Dec. 19, 1946, in Valparaiso, Ind. to parents Ted Falls and Dorothy Horning.
Dick resided in Valparaiso, Ind. from 1946 to 1955 and moved to Banning in 1956. He worked at Deutsch Company in 1964, beginning his 45-year career in CNC programming in various supervisory and management positions.
His religious affilliation was Catholic. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandi Falls of Banning; son Kenny Falls of Carlsbad; daughter Kelly Siino of Costa Mesa; father Ted Falls of Banning; daughter-in-law Martha (Kenny) Falls of Carlsbad; son-in-law Fred (Kelly) Siino of Costa Mesa; granddaughters Kasie Falls of Calimesa and Delaney Siino of Costa Mesa; grandson Kory Falls of Carlsbad; sister Georganne Travis of Banning; brother Fred Woods of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Horning of Banning; brothers Scott Falls and Bill Woods of Banning.
A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.