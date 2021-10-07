Richard Charles Pope, 'Rick,’ born Jan. 31, 1955 passed away at the age of 66 on Sept. 19, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Pope; sister Nancy Greek; children Jeremiah Pope, April Sullivan, Nicole Morrow, and David Brashear; and many grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Rick graduated from Canyon Oaks continuation school in Monrovia in 1973 and soon after Rick made the brave and selfless decision to join the Navy in 1973.
After his tour in the Navy, Rick became a well-respected plumber serving the Beaumont/Banning community.
Rick always went out of his way to make sure that everyone had everything they needed and no one was left out.
Of the many things Rick enjoyed on his off time, he especially liked to watch the NHRA drag races, whether he watched it on television or in person.
Every Sunday during football season you would find him supporting his favorite professional football team the Seahawks. Most of all he loved going to his grandchildren's sports games, whether it was soccer, softball, football, basketball or anything else, he was always on the sidelines cheering them on.
Rick was an amazing supportive husband, brother, father and grandfather who would do anything he could for his family. Rick will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed with being a part of his life.
Rick's celebration of life will be held at Freedom of Christ Church at 500 W. Grace Ave, Beaumont, 92223 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.