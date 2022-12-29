Richard Carl Berg, 68, of Beaumont passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Richard was born on Dec. 7, 1954, to Oscar and Rose Berg in Beaumont.
Richard graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973 and went on to study at Mt. San Jacinto College.
He followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a general contractor and owning his own business, Berg Builders.
Richard went on to have two children, Jeremy Berg and Hailey Berg, and four grandchildren: Kylie, Kane, Valen and Hazel, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard’s favorite hobbies were playing guitar, skiing, hiking in the mountains and spending time with family and friends.
Richard was predeceased by siblings Robert Berg, Ray Berg and Sandra Wilson.
He is survived by twin brother Roger Berg.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
