Richard B. Lightner was born on July 27, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Richard passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the age of 94.

Richard met and married Mary Elizabeth Antle in 1956 and they settled in the San Fernando Valley.

When they retired, they relocated to Sun Lakes in Banning. Richard loved his family, friends and the game of golf.

They resided in Banning for 20-plus years, until his death.

Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Lightner; daughters Judy (Fred) Russo of Marina Del Rey, Joan Lightner (Mark) of Tucson, Ariz.; son James Lightner of Banning; and half-brother Thomas Del Ruth (Patricia).

Richard is preceded in death by his mother Winnie Lightner.

A Catholic graveside service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or City of Hope.

