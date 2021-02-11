Richard Avery “Dick” Grant died at his daughter’s home in Banning Jan. 30, two weeks shy of his 94th birthday.
Richard was raised in Chino on the family dairy.
Richard attended school through high school in Chino, where he was twice president of his class, student director of the CHS band, vice president of the student body, 1944 delegate to Boys State and 1944/45 student body president.
He enlisted in the Coast Guard in January 1945, where he served until the end of WWII.
A former resident of the Coachella Valley and Bakersfield, he taught at College of the Desert and worked for Marshburn Farms, RA Glass Company and Champion Seed Company until retiring in 1984.
He was a member of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church.
Preceding Dick in death were his parents George and Zoe (Tobey) Grant of Upland; sister Muriel Adams of Thermal; brother David of Santa Monica; and wife of 66 years Marilyn (Feenstra).
He is survived by his sisters Lois Kulosa of Albuquerque N.M., and Margaret Johnston of Fayetteville Ark.; daughters Leslie Grant of Colorado Springs, Loray Dewett of Banning, Kim Estares and Alison Winters of Colorado Springs.
Wedded to his wife Marilyn, in July of 1946, he left the Chino area for two years only to return in 1948 to farm the family farm with his father George Grant; and to continue his education in agriculture.
In 1956 he left the family farm to work with Marshburn Farms. ln 1957 the family moved to Thermal to start an operation in that area for Marshburn Farms. This Coachella Valley operation ultimately grew to well over 5,000 acres.
In 1972 Dick left Marshburn Farms to teach a course for College of the Desert. At the end of the year he assumed the position of manager of North Indio Farms, a subsidiary of RA Glass Company. He served there in a number of capacities during the seventies and spent another nine months teaching for College of the Desert.
In 1980 a move was made to Champion Seed Company and to Bakersfield to start a seed sales operation in the San Joaquin Valley.
This endeavor continued until fall of 1984 when, due to a brain injury, Dick was forced to retire.
Until her death, Dick lived with Marilyn at Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning.
He had always felt blessed by the love he had for God, his family and all the wonderful people that God had brought into his life.
He can be quoted as saying, “It’s been a good life.”
In lieu of services, we encourage friends and family to share memories and pictures by sending them to wonkysangha@gmail.com to be added to his memorial website at richardagrantmemorial.wordpress.com .
