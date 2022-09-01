Rene Ochoa, 59, of Beaumont, died early morning Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in a house fire.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1962, to Pedro and Tiburcia Ochoa in Los Angeles, where the family lived at the time.
They moved to Beaumont shortly after his birth.
Rene attended his entire schooling in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School.
He then married Lori, his high school sweetheart, and they had three children, Micheal, Ashley and Robert.
At the time of his passing, he and Lori had been together 45 years.
Rene loved baseball and played from a young age in Beaumont Little League, up through Beaumont High School, where he was a star pitcher.
This love of sports continued into adulthood, as his own children grew up, he coached their sports teams, having to learn the rules of soccer for his role, and then adding that to his list of favorite sports.
He went on to coach his grandchildren's sports as well, making friends everywhere he went.
He especially loved the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Eagles, had a brain for stats and could answer any sports question off the top of his head.
He loved spending time with family and friends.
Eventually Rene made his way to working for the city of Beaumont, retiring after 18 years in 2019.
Rene is survived by wife Lori Ochoa; children Micheal (Nicole), Ashley Ochoa and Robert Ochoa (Francisca); grandchildren Noah, Jake, Josh, Mayson and Addison; brother Jaime Ochoa; sister Maria Ochoa-Flynn (Brian); mother Tiburcia Ochoa and mother-in-law Ronda Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his father Pedro Ochoa.
Closed casket visitation will be Friday, Sept. 9, at Weaver Mortuary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont.
We are asking those who come to pay their respects to please wear sports memorabilia to honor his love of the game or anything related to Godzilla.
Interment will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery at 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
Following interment, there will be a reception at Beaumont City Hall, 550 E. Sixth St., Beaumont until 4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Ochoa, Micheal Ochoa, Robert Ochoa, Ronnie Moreno, Noah Ochoa, Jakob Castruita, Joshua Castruita and Anthony Ochoa.
Memorials or donations may be made directly to Weaver Mortuary or the family at gofund.me/1e30c034.
